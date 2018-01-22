PRICING NOTICE: Delay in publication of weekly European tungsten APT price
Due to a technical issue, Metal Bulletin’s weekly assessment of the European tungsten APT price did not appear in the Metal Bulletin price book on Friday January 19.
The price book has since been updated with the correct prices appearing for this date.
Price affected:
Tungsten APT European free market $ per mtu
The price continues to be a weekly price published every Friday by 3pm London time.
