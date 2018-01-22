Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Delay in publication of weekly European tungsten APT price

Due to a technical issue, Metal Bulletin’s weekly assessment of the European tungsten APT price did not appear in the Metal Bulletin price book on Friday January 19.

January 22, 2018 10:08 AM

The price book has since been updated with the correct prices appearing for this date.

Price affected:
Tungsten APT European free market $ per mtu

The price continues to be a weekly price published every Friday by 3pm London time.

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: European tungsten APT price.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed