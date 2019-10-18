PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of 37% fob, 37% cif and 44% cif manganese ore indices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ 37% fob and cif and 44% cif manganese ore indices was delayed for October 18 because of issues relating to the processing of the data caused by unforeseen market developments.
The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.
Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth was calculated at $3.30 per dmtu, manganese ore 37% Mn, cif Tianjin at $4.17 per dmtu and manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin at $4.52 per dmtu.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: Manganese ore indices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.