PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of 6063 extrusion billet premium Japan

The aluminium 6063 extrusion quarterly billet premium, cif MJP over the MJP ingot and London Metal Exchange cash price was calculated at $140-155 per tonne per tonne on Friday.

The quarterly premium should have been published on Friday October 18 but the price book was not updated until Monday October 21.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have now both been updated and the publication date backdated to Friday to reflect the assessment period.

