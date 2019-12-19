PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of aluminium Rotterdam dup premium, alumina index, lithium prices
All Fastmarkets prices and premiums due to be published at 4pm London time on Thursday December 19 were delayed due to a technical error.
The prices were published six minutes late; the Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, for all prices has now been updated.
The prices affected by the delay include:
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/tonne
Alumina index, fob Australia, $/tonne
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Lithium carbonate index, min 99.5% Li2O3, battery grade, exw China, yuan/tonne
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
For more information on or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason/Davide Ghilotti by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice
Mason/Davide Ghilotti Re: Fastmarkets’ delayed publication’.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology