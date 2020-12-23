PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of China ferro-silicon price assessments
The publication of Fastmarkets’ China ferro-silicon price assessments for December 23 were delayed because of a reporting error on December 23.
The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.
The affected prices are:
- MB-FES-0001 Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
- MB-FEH-0001 Ferro-silicon 75% Si min export, fob China, $/tonne
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Siyi Liu by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Siyi Liu re: ferro-silicon, China.”
