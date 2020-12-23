Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of China ferro-silicon price assessments

The publication of Fastmarkets’ China ferro-silicon price assessments for December 23 were delayed because of a reporting error on December 23.

December 23, 2020 04:53 PM
China

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

The affected prices are:

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Siyi Liu by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Siyi Liu re: ferro-silicon, China.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed