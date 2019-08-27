PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Chinese manganese, chrome ore port inventories

Fastmarkets assessed manganese ore inventories at the main Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou, and chrome ore inventories at the main ports of Tianjin, Qinzhou, Lianyungang and Shanghai as normal on Monday August 26. However, the calculations were not published until Tuesday August 27 due to an administrative error.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have now been updated with the inventory volumes and have been backdated to Monday to reflect the assessment date.

To provide feedback on the delayed publication of these calculations, please contact Amy Lv or Susan Zou by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Amy Lv/Susan Zou Re: Fastmarkets’ manganese ore/chrome ore inventories’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification, documents go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.