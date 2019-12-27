Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of chrome ore index, FeCr lumpy Cr benchmark indicator

The publication of two of Fastmarkets’ chrome prices for Friday December 27 were delayed due to a technical error.

December 27, 2019 04:19 PM

The prices affected by the delay were:

Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $/Ib
Chrome ore South Africa UG2 concentrates index basis 42%, cif China, $/tonne

The Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: chrome prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed