PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of CIS export billet index

Fastmarkets calculated the steel billet index export, fob Black Sea, CIS at $400 per tonne on Monday December 9. The index was published in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, later than scheduled due to an administrative error.

MInD has now been updated with the latest index.

