PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

The affected price is:

MB-CO-0021 Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide price discovery, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Charlotte Radford, re: cobalt hydroxide payables.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

