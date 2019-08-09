PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of cobalt price assessment

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

Fastmarkets assessed alloy grade and standard grade cobalt prices at $13.60-15.15 per lb and $13.05-14.30 per lb, in-warehouse, on Friday August 9, both up from $12.50-14 per lb and at $12.25-13.95 per lb respectively.

To provide feedback on the delayed publication of the cobalt price assessment, please contact Martim Facada by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO Martim Facada, re: delayed publication of cobalt price assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.