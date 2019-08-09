PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of cobalt price assessment
The publication of Fastmarkets’ alloy grade and standard grade cobalt price assessments for August 9 were delayed because of editorial issues stemming from the high volume of pricing inputs.
The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.
Fastmarkets assessed alloy grade and standard grade cobalt prices at $13.60-15.15 per lb and $13.05-14.30 per lb, in-warehouse, on Friday August 9, both up from $12.50-14 per lb and at $12.25-13.95 per lb respectively.
To provide feedback on the delayed publication of the cobalt price assessment, please contact Martim Facada by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO Martim Facada, re: delayed publication of cobalt price assessment.’
