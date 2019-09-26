PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of coking coal indices
Fastmarkets published its coking coal indices three hours later than scheduled on Thursday September 26 due to technical problems.
The following indices were published in Fastmarkets’ price book later than scheduled:
Premium Hard Coking Coal, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne
Hard Coking Coal, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne
Premium Hard Coking Coal, fob DBCT, $/tonne
Hard Coking Coal, fob DBCT, $/tonne
PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne
PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/ tonne
These indices have now been published and are available in the Fastmarkets price book.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these indices, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Deepali Sharma Re: Fastmarkets’ Coking Coal.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.