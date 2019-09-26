PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of coking coal indices

The following indices were published in Fastmarkets’ price book later than scheduled:

Premium Hard Coking Coal, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne

Hard Coking Coal, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne

Premium Hard Coking Coal, fob DBCT, $/tonne

Hard Coking Coal, fob DBCT, $/tonne

PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/tonne

PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $/ tonne

These indices have now been published and are available in the Fastmarkets price book.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these indices, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Deepali Sharma Re: Fastmarkets’ Coking Coal.’

