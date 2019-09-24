Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of daily alumina index, fob Australia

Fastmarkets published its alumina index, fob Australia 23 minutes later than scheduled on Tuesday September 24 due to a technical issue during the pricing discovery process.

September 24, 2019 05:17 PM

The following price was published in Fastmarkets’ price book later than scheduled:

Alumina index, fob Australia, $/tonne

For more information on or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Perrine Faye by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Perrine Faye Re: Fastmarkets’ alumina index’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed