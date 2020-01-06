Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European ferro-titanium, titanium scrap price assessments

Fastmarkets published some of its price assessments for ferro-titanium and titanium scrap later than scheduled on Wednesday December 25 and Wednesday January 1, but they are now appearing as normal.

January 06, 2020 04:20 PM

Price assessments for the following markets were rolled over due to Christmas and New Year holidays in the United Kingdom on Wednesday December 25 and Wednesday January 1 but were published slightly later than scheduled due to a reporter error:

Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has now been updated with the latest data.
To provide feedback on the delayed publication, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford Re: Fastmarkets’ titanium, titanium scrap price assessments’.

