PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European ferro-titanium, titanium scrap price assessments

Price assessments for the following markets were rolled over due to Christmas and New Year holidays in the United Kingdom on Wednesday December 25 and Wednesday January 1 but were published slightly later than scheduled due to a reporter error:

Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has now been updated with the latest data.

To provide feedback on the delayed publication, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford Re: Fastmarkets’ titanium, titanium scrap price assessments’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.