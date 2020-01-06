PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European ferro-titanium, titanium scrap price assessments
Fastmarkets published some of its price assessments for ferro-titanium and titanium scrap later than scheduled on Wednesday December 25 and Wednesday January 1, but they are now appearing as normal.
Price assessments for the following markets were rolled over due to Christmas and New Year holidays in the United Kingdom on Wednesday December 25 and Wednesday January 1 but were published slightly later than scheduled due to a reporter error:
- Ferro-titanium 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, ddp Europe, $/kg Ti
- Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb
- Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5-2% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb
Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has now been updated with the latest data.
To provide feedback on the delayed publication, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford Re: Fastmarkets’ titanium, titanium scrap price assessments’.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.