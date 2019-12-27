PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European manganese alloy, ferro-silicon price assessments
Fastmarkets published some of its bulk alloy price assessments later than scheduled on Friday December 27 but they are now appearing as normal.
Price assessments for the following markets were rolled over due to Christmas and New Year holidays in the UK on Friday December 27 but were published slightly later than scheduled due to a reporter error:
Ferro-silicon lumpy basis 75% Si (scale pro rata), delivered Europe, €/tonne
Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, fob India, $/tonne
Silico-manganese lumpy 65-75% Mn, basis 15-19% Si (scale pro rata), major European destinations €/tonne
Ferro-manganese basis 78% Mn max, standard 7.5% C, delivered Europe, €/tonne
Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has now been updated with the latest data.
To provide feedback on the delayed publication, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford Re: Fastmarkets’ bulk alloy price assessments’.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.