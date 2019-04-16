PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Fastmarkets’ ferro-nickel premium assessment

The premium assessment for ferro-nickel with 26-32% nickel content cif China was assessed, as per our methodology, on March 25 but not published until today. The date of publication has been amended to March 25 to reflect the date the assessment took place.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

The assessment is scheduled to be published on the last Monday of each month.

The premium, which was assessed at a discount of $120-250 per tonne at the end of March, will be published again on April 29.

