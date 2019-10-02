PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of ferro-chrome lumpy Cr charge quarterly settlement

Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr charge quarterly, basis 52% Cr (and high carbon), delivered Europe settled at $1.02 per lb for the fourth quarter 2019, down from $1.04 in the third quarter.

The publication of the quarterly benchmark should have published on October 1 but was delayed until October 2 in error. Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated and the publication date has been backdated to October 1 to reflect the settlement date.

The benchmark is negotiated every quarter by a leading South African ferro-chrome producer and a major European stainless steel mill.

The settlement is announced by Merafe Resources, which operates a chrome joint venture with trader-miner Glencore in South Africa. The benchmark is a forward-looking price for the coming quarter.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this settlement or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this sector, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: ferro-chrome.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology