PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of manganese ore indices cif Tianjin and fob Port Elizabeth

The publication of Fastmarkets’ Manganese Ore Index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin China, $ per dmtu of metal contained, Manganese Ore Index 37% Mn, Fob Port Elizabeth $ per dmtu of metal contained and Manganese Ore Index 44% Mn, Cif Tianjin $ per dmtu of metal contained was delayed on Friday June 7 by a few minutes because of this issue, which has since been resolved.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have since been updated.

To provide feedback on the delayed publication of these calculations, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs Re: Fastmarkets’ manganese ore indices’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.