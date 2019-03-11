PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of manganese ore price calculations

Fastmarkets’ indices for 37% cif Tianjin and 37% fob Port Elizabeth, and 44% cif Tianjin and the 37% fot Tianjin and 44% fot Tianjin port indices for manganese ore for March 8 were published on the Fastmarkets price book later than scheduled.

The Fastmarkets MB price book has been updated.

To provide feedback on the delayed publication of these calculations, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘Re: FAO: Jon Stibbs, Fastmarkets’ manganese ore prices’.

