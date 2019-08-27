PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Shanghai copper bonded stocks

Fastmarkets assessed copper stocks in the Shanghai bonded zone as normal on Monday August 26. However, the calculation was not published until Tuesday August 27 due to an administrative error.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have now been updated and the data has been backdated to Monday to reflect the assessment date.

To provide feedback on the delayed publication of this calculation, please contact Ellie Wang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ellie Wang Re: Fastmarkets’ Shanghai copper bonded stocks’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification, documents go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.