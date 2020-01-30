PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Shanghai copper cathode premium assessments
Fastmarkets published its Shanghai copper cathode premium assessments later than scheduled on Wednesday January 29 due to a technical error.
The affected assessments are as follows:
- MB-CU-0403 - Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne
- MB-CU-0380 - Copper grade A cathode ER premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne
- MB-CU-0384 - Copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, cif Shanghai, $/tonne
- MB-CU-0405 - Copper grade A cathode premium, in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne
- MB-CU-0383 - Copper grade A cathode ER premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne
- MB-CU-0382 - Copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai, $/tonne
Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has now been updated with the latest data.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter re: copper cathode premium’.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.