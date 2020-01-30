Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of Shanghai copper cathode premium assessments

Fastmarkets published its Shanghai copper cathode premium assessments later than scheduled on Wednesday January 29 due to a technical error.

January 30, 2020 09:15 AM

The affected assessments are as follows:

Fastmarkets pricing database, MInD, has now been updated with the latest data.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter re: copper cathode premium’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

