PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of stainless raw materials index

Metal Bulletin’s weekly raw materials index for Europe-origin grade-304 stainless steel should have been published as $1,531.44 per tonne on Monday March 5, but an administrative error delayed the publication until Tuesday March 6.

Throughout Monday March 5, the index therefore remained at the $1,435.14 per tonne, which was first published on Monday February 26.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

