PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of US Midwest P1020A aluminium premium

Metal Bulletin increased the frequency of its US P1020 spot premium assessment to twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, from March 5. The price assessments will continue to be published between 3pm and 4pm London time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have now been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact the team by emailing pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Kirk Maltais, re: US P1020 spot premium assessment’.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html