PRICING NOTICE: Delisting of third-party ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices

The delistings are of are steel scrap prices from BDSV; aluminium alloy prices from Affimet; zinc alloy prices from Brock Metals; and non-ferrous scrap and foundry alloy prices from Lettre D’Information Metaux, Assomet and CF Booth. A full list is below:

BDSV No E40 shredded steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E2/8 new steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E1 old steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E5 steel scrap turnings € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

BDSV No E3 old thick steel scrap € per tonne Composite Sales Price ex Yard

Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings France € per 1000kg.

Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast France € per 1000kg.

Lettre d’Information Metaux Aluminium Scrap Old rolled France € per 1000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Mixed (96%) France € per 1000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap No.1 Bright France € per 1000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Brass Plate Cuttings 70/30 France € per 1000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Electro cuttings France € per 1000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Brass Turnings France € per 1000kg

Lettre d’Information Metaux Copper Scrap Mixed Brass France € per 1000kg

Aluminium Scrap Old mixed scrap Italy € per tonne (Assomet)

Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings Italy € per tonne (Assomet)

Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast Italy € per tonne (Assomet)

Copper Scrap EN 12861-S-Cu-Zn-1-A-Cu 63.5% Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap New from tubes, strips etc EN 12861-S-Cu-4 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Enamelled wire EN 12861-S-Cu-3 tic Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Mixed from valves/taps EN 12861-S-Cu-Zn-6 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Electrolytic dd EN 12861-S-Cu-2 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Old from tubes, strips etc 12861-S-Cu-7 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

Copper Scrap Several 95% m/m 12861-S-Cu-Zn-7 Italy € per 1000kg (Assomet)

AS 12 AFFIMET (France) Euro per tonne

AS 12 UN AFFIMET (France) Euro per tonne

AS 5 U3 AFFIMET (France) Euro per tonne

AS 9 U3 AFFIMET (France) Euro per tonne

Aluminium Bronze AB1 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Aluminium Bronze AB2 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Brass ingot 63/35 (BS1400 SCB3) United Kingdom £ per tonne ex-works

Brass ingot High Tensile HTB1 (30 tonnes) United Kingdom, £ per tonne ex-works

Gunmetal Ingot LG2 85/5/5/5 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works.

Gunmetal Ingot LG4 87/7/3/3 United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Gunmetal Ingot G1.1 1/2 Pb United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Phosphor Bronze PB1 ingot, £ per tonne, ex-works C.F. Booth

Phosphor Copper ingot 10% United Kingdom £ per tonne, ex-works

Phosphor Copper ingot 15% P £ per tonne, ex-works, C.F. Booth

Brock Metal ZL3

Brock Metal ZL5

These prices are currently available both in Fastmarkets MB’s price book and in the pricing pages of the MB Daily PDF publication. Fastmarkets will discontinue publication of these prices from August 27. Historical data for these prices will not be available via the price book after their discontinuation.

To provide feedback on this delisting or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ proprietary ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices, contact Archie Hunter or Andrew Wells by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter/Andrew Wells, re: ferrous scrap, non-ferrous scrap and foundry ingot prices.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.