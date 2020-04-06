PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of aluminium arbitrage cfr Owensboro calculations

The calculations are as below:

MB-AL-0351 Aluminium import arbitrage, cfr Owensboro - origin LME warehouses, Singapore

MB-AL-0352 Aluminium import arbitrage, cfr Owensboro - origin LME warehouses, Busan

MB-AL-0353 Aluminium import arbitrage, cfr Owensboro - origin LME warehouses, Johor

MB-AL-0354 Aluminium import arbitrage, cfr Owensboro - origin LME warehouses, Port Klang

The monthly calculations were most recently published on April 1 2020, therefore no calculations will be published on May 6 as previously scheduled.

Fastmarkets is in addition discontinuing publication of the monthly Aluminium Arb Indicator commentary, which is published on the first Wednesday of every month.

The decision reflects the view that interest in and reference to the calculations have been reducing in recent months.

Fastmarkets will review the decision to discontinue the arbitrage calculations later in 2020, to gauge market interest in a relaunch of similar calculations.

All historical data relating to these calculations prior to their suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you are affected by the discontinuation of these reference calculations or would like to send general feedback, contact pricing@fastmarkets.com by April 30. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh Re: Aluminium arb indicator discontinuation’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.