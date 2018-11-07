PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Chinese molybdenum concentrate, 45% Mo, price

Following a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets decided to discontinue on Wednesday November 7 the assessment of its molybdenum concentrate, 45% Mo, on an in-warehouse China basis, specification below.

Description: Molybdenum concentrate 45% Mo in-warehouse China

Price: Yuan per tonne

Molybdenum concentrate: 45% minimum, Silicon Dioxide 9% maximum, Arsenic 0.01% maximum, Tin 0.02% maximum, Phosphorus 0.02% maximum, Copper 0.25% maximum, Lead 0.15% maximum, Calcium Oxide 2.7% maximum, Bismuth 0.05% maximum

Form: Powder

Lot size: 50 tonnes

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly, Wednesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

The decision to discontinue the price follows feedback from the market regarding a significant fall in the liquidity of spot basis molybdenum concentrate 45% Mo in the Chinese domestic market.

Meanwhile, Fastmarkets will continue to assess the feasibility of new molybdenum prices to better represent market trends in Asia.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price, please contact Karen Ng by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets website.

