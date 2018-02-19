PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of domestic China pig iron price

After a consultation period, Metal Bulletin has suspended the price due to lack of liquidity in the market amid the growth of integrated steel mills in China.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation please contact July Zhang by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: July Zhang, re: domestic China pig iron price.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension on Friday February 16 will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

