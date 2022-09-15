PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of duplicate lumber price series online

As part of an ongoing effort to improve the customer experience in our online portal and mobile app, Fastmarkets/Random Lengths is proposing to discontinue duplicate price series for kiln-dried European Spruce 1-inch boards with effect from November 1.

The following price series would be removed.

Price ID TAG Description

13156 EAHM Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x4 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

13166 EAHN Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x6 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

13185 EAHO Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x8 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

13264 EAHW Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x10 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

13280 EAHX Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x12 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

These price series are identical to:

Price ID TAG Description

13585 LCES Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x4 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

13602 LCET Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x6 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

13607 LCEU Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x8 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

12901 LCLA Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x10 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

12916 LCLB Kiln-dried spruce 2 1x12 rl fob truck del. US Gulf/East coast

Historically, Random Lengths maintained two identical sets of price series, one of which appeared in the International report and one in the Lumber report. Fastmarkets/Random Lengths believes it makes more sense to merge these into a single set of price series online.

The changes would only affect the Fastmarkets/Random Lengths historical database, online portal and mobile app. The assessments of these grades will remain available to customers in all the print publications in which they currently appear.

For comments or queries please email editors@rlpi.com, indicating “Duplicate price series” in the subject line of the email. The deadline for feedback is October 15.

For more on Random Lengths price assessment methodologies, please see here.

For other Random Lengths pricing notices, please see here.