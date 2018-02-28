PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of duty-unpaid FCA zinc premiums for Rotterdam, Antwerp

After an one-month consultation period, Metal Bulletin suspended on Wednesday February 28 the assessment of its zinc premium, 99.995% purity, Rotterdam, duty-unpaid FCA, $ per tonne and the zinc premium, 99.995% purity, Antwerp, duty-unpaid FCA, $ per tonne.

The discontinuation came amid feedback from market participants on the limited availability and trade of duty-unpaid zinc metal in the European market. Both assessments have showed no changes in the past 12 months.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these prices, please contact Julian Luk or Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Julian Luk/Archie Hunter, re: duty unpaid FCA zinc premiums for Rotterdam, Antwerp.

All historical data relating to these two prices prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html