PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of EU ex-works steel beams, sections prices
Following a review of its pricing portfolio and common trading practices in the market, Metal Bulletin proposes to discontinue EU ex-works price assessments for steel beams and hollow sections.
The prices are:
EU domestic Northern Region sections (medium) € per tonne ex-works
EU domestic Southern Region sections (medium) € per tonne ex-works
EU domestic Northern Region beams € per tonne ex-works
EU domestic Southern Region beams € per tonne ex-works
Assessments for prices on a delivered basis will continue as usual and the historic data series for the ex-works prices will remain available to subscribers through the Metal Bulletin pricing database.
The consultation period for this proposal will run until Friday, October 28.
If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact Europe steel reporter Lee Allen at lee.allen@metalbulletin.com.