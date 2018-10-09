PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ Algeria import rebar assessment

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to cease assessing prices for this market. Rebar import volumes into Algeria have been decreasing rapidly since 2016, when the country’s government introduced import quotas.

That decision was made at a time when Algeria was developing its long steel rolling capacity, and the country’s government later expanded its protectionist policy in 2017.

European rebar export volumes to Algeria totaled just 108,000 tonnes in January-June 2018, compared with 849,000 tonnes in the previous six months. This change in trade flows is expected to be permanent.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price, please contact Jethro Wookey by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jethro Wookey, re: Algeria rebar import price.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets website.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

