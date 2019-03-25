PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of ferro-tungsten fob China price
Fastmarkets has discontinued weekly assessments of the ferro-tungsten basis 75% W, fob China price with effect from Wednesday March 27.
After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue the Chinese ferro-tungsten price assessment due to limited spot liquidity for this material largely as the result of competition from off-grade materials.
All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.
https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/my-price-book.html
If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price please contact Huaqing Fu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Huaqing Fu, re: China ferro-tungsten fob China price”.
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html