PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of ferro-tungsten fob China price

After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue the Chinese ferro-tungsten price assessment due to limited spot liquidity for this material largely as the result of competition from off-grade materials.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/my-price-book.html

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price please contact Huaqing Fu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Huaqing Fu, re: China ferro-tungsten fob China price”.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html