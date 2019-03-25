Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of ferro-tungsten fob China price

Fastmarkets has discontinued weekly assessments of the ferro-tungsten basis 75% W, fob China price with effect from Wednesday March 27.

March 25, 2019 11:36 AM

After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue the Chinese ferro-tungsten price assessment due to limited spot liquidity for this material largely as the result of competition from off-grade materials.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.
https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/my-price-book.html

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price please contact Huaqing Fu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Huaqing Fu, re: China ferro-tungsten fob China price”.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed