PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of five precious metals prices

The discontinuation follows a month-long consultation that started on July 7, 2020.

The prices to be discontinued are as follows:

Platinum min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Palladium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Rhodium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Iridium ingot min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Ruthenium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

These changes will come into effect on October 1.

All historical data relating to these prices prior to their discontinuation will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you are affected by this price discontinuation, please contact Cristina Belda by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Cristina Belda, re: precious metals.”