PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of five precious metals prices

Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue five precious metals price assessments from October 1, 2020, due to the limited liquidity of the markets in question and to focus on its core markets.

August 07, 2020 02:26 PM

The discontinuation follows a month-long consultation that started on July 7, 2020.

The prices to be discontinued are as follows:

  • Platinum min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse
  • Palladium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse
  • Rhodium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse
  • Iridium ingot min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse
  • Ruthenium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

These changes will come into effect on October 1.
All historical data relating to these prices prior to their discontinuation will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you are affected by this price discontinuation, please contact Cristina Belda by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Cristina Belda, re: precious metals.”

