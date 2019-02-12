PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of fob Singapore, Malaysia aluminium premiums

The decision follows a month-long consultation period which did not receive any feedback.

The decision is based on previous feedback that these markets see limited liquidity on an fob basis, with some sources noting that market participants in this region use premiums on an fca basis or in-warehouse warrants instead as a pricing reference.

All historical data relating to the P1020A fob Singapore and fob Malaysia aluminium premiums prior to their discontinuation will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

Fastmarkets will continue to publish aluminium premium assessments cif main Japanese ports, cif main Korean ports, fca South Korea as well as warrants in-warehouse Southeast Asia and East Asia.



If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these premiums or want to learn about our global aluminium coverage, please contact Ellie Wang / Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ellie Wang / Alice Mason re: Aluminium Singapore/Malaysia premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html