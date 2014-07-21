PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of four weekly domestic Iranian assessments
Following a review of its pricing portfolio, Steel First proposes to discontinue four weekly Iranian domestic commodity price assessments.
These are:
Iran domestic equal angles (30x30x3 to 120x120x12mm), in million rials per tonne, ex-warehouse Tehran.
Iran domestic I-beam (140-180mm), in million rials per tonne, ex-warehouse Tehran.
Iran domestic square hollow sections (20x20 to 100x100mm), in million rials per tonne, ex-warehouse Tehran.
Iran domestic U-beam (60-180mm), in million rials per tonne, ex-stock Tehran.
The last assessments will be published on Wednesday July 30.
If you have any comments on this, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com.