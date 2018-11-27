PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Indium Corp ingots price

After a month-long consultation period, Fastmarkets MB has decided to cease the publication of the Indium Corp ingots min 99.97% $ per kg fob price owing to an understanding that the existing specifications no longer serve the market.

Fastmarkets MB is committed to the indium market and will continue to track its evolution, providing appropriate pricing mechanisms where needed.

Fastmarkets MB will continue to assess the indium ingots MB free market $ per kg in warehouse price and Indium MB China domestic min 99.99% yuan per kg price.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of the Indium Corp price please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: Indium Corp ingots price.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

To see all Fastmarkets MB’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.