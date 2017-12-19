Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Iran import HDG coil price

Metal Bulletin has today discontinued its price assessment for Iran import hot-dipped galvanized coil cfr Iranian ports.

December 19, 2017 12:55 AM

After a consultation period, Metal Bulletin has suspended its Iran import hot-dipped galvanized coil price, which was assessed on a weekly basis and published every Wednesday.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: Iran import HDG coil price.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

