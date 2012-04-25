PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of selected ferrous scrap assessments

Following a review of its ferrous scrap prices portfolio, Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue those weekly assessments for which it also publishes prices based on its established and leading index methodology.

In each case, the assessment will be discontinued while Metal Bulletin will continue to publish the respective indices.

The following weekly assessments will be discontinued effective May 10 2012:

Rotterdam Export HMS 1&2 (80:20)

Indian Import Shredded

Turkish Import HMS 1&2 (80:20)

Metal Bulletin’s Ferrous Scrap fob Rotterdam HMS 1&2 (80:20) and Ferrous Scrap cfr Indian Shredded indices will continue to be published each Friday and the Ferrous Scrap cfr Turkey HMS 1&2 (80:20) on a daily basis.

Metal Bulletin will continue to publish weekly assessments for Rotterdam Export HMS 1&2 (70:30), Rotterdam Export Shredded, Indian Import HMS 1&2 (80:20), Turkish Import HMS 1&2 (70:30) and Turkish Import Shredded on a weekly basis, but will move the publication date from Thursday to Friday together with the assessments for UK HMS 1&2 (80:20) and UK Shredded.

This change will become effective May 11 2012.

For queries and comments, please contact Vera Blei, steel editor, at vblei@metalbulletin.com.