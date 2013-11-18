PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of selected scrap assessments, launch of selected scrap indices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Metal Bulletin Group is proposing to discontinue those weekly assessments for which it also publishes prices based on its established and leading index methodology.

In each case below, the assessment will be discontinued from Metal Bulletin and Steel First and replaced by indices from sister publication American Metal Market (AMM).

The following weekly assessments will be discontinued with effect from November 22, 2013:



USA export ferrous scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20) fob East Coast

USA export ferrous scrap shredded fob East Coast

The following weekly indices will replace the discontinued assessments with effect from December 2, 2013:



AMM Ferrous Scrap Export Index HMS 1&2 (80:20) East Coast (fob New York)

AMM Ferrous Scrap Export Index shredded fob East Coast (fob New York)

Historical price data for both indices will be made available on December 2, 2013.

This change will also include a move in the publishing day from every Friday to every working Monday. As a result, there will be no assessment dated November 29, 2013.

Following the last assessment date of November 22, 2013, the next price will be published on December 2, 2013.

For queries and comments, please contact Sean Davidson, Global Scrap Editor for Steel First and AMM, at sdavidson@amm.com.