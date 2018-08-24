PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of single numbers for base metals premiums

After a two month consultation period, Metal Bulletin has decided to stop assessing single-number base metals premiums after feedback from market participants and exchanges said that these numbers are not widely used by the industry, who prefer to use the low-high premium assessments, in particular the midpoint of the ranges.

The single-number base metal premiums that will stop being priced are as follows:

• Aluminium P1020A premium, cif Shanghai, spot, $/tonne

• Aluminium P1020A premium, cif MKP (Main Korean Ports), duty-free, spot, $/tonne

• Aluminium P1020A premium, in-warehouse Rotterdam, duty-unpaid, spot, $/tonne

• Copper premium, Grade A cathode, in-warehouse Shanghai, spot, $/tonne

• Copper premium, Grade A cathode, cif Shanghai, spot, $/tonne

• Copper premium, Grade A cathode, cif South Korea, spot, $/tonne

• Copper premium, Grade A cathode, cif Leghorn (Italy), spot, $/tonne

• Nickel premium, 99.80% purity full plate, in-warehouse Shanghai, spot, $/tonne

• Nickel premium, 99.80% purity full plate, cif Shanghai, spot, $/tonne

• Zinc premium, 99.995% purity ingot, in-warehouse Shanghai, spot, $/tonne

• Zinc premium, 99.995% purity ingot, in-warehouse Singapore, spot, $/tonne

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the low-high premium ranges, please contact Perrine Faye by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Perrine Faye, re: discontinuation of single numbers’.

All historical data relating to these prices prior to their suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology