PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Southeast Asian Whiteback Coated Duplex Board assessment – Implementation

November 1, 2022
By Shawn Wang
Cartonboard/BoxboardPricing notice

BEIJING, Aug 26, 2022 (PPI Asia) - After a consultation period that began on April 20, 2022 and ended on May 20, 2022, Fastmarkets has discontinued the monthly price assessment for Whiteback Coated Duplex Board, 350g, CIF Southeast Asia.

No negative feedback was received from the consultation. The last assessment was published on August 26, 2022.

To provide feedback on the discontinuation or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Shawn Wang by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Shawn Wang, re: Southeast Asian Whiteback Coated Duplex Board’.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

