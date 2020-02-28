PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of three US Midwest $/lb price assessments

The three premiums, calculated on a $/lb basis, are as follows:



MB-AL-0232 - Aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb (twice weekly) and the associated aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb monthly average

MB-PB-0057 - Lead 99.97% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb (weekly) and the associated lead 99.97% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb monthly average

MB-ZN-0068 - Zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, $/lb (weekly)

The prices will be discontinued from the week commencing Monday March 2.

Publication of these prices continues, on a US cents/lb basis, under the following price symbols:



The decision to remove the calculation of a $ per lb price reflects industry practice where $ per tonne and US cents per lb are the standard price references.

All historical data relating to these prices prior to their suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you are affected by this price discontinuation contact pricing@fastmarkets.com by February 28. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh Re: $/lb price discontinuation’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.