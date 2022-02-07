PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Turkey aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium

The decision follows the end of a four-week consultation period which closed on Friday, February 4.

During the consultation period, the majority of the market agreed with the discontinuation due to a consistent lack of spot liquidity for the Turkey PFA premium.

No changes are proposed for the Germany and Eastern Europe PFA premiums because liquidity and engagement remain strong in those markets. These premiums will next be published on Friday, February 11.

Fastmarkets will continue to monitor the Turkey PFA market, with the potential to re-introduce the cif dup premium if sufficient liquidity develops over time.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason, re: Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, cif dup over P1020A Turkey’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

