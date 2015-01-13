PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of two China import assessments
Following a review of its pricing portfolio, Steel First proposes to discontinue two weekly China import price assessments.
These are:
China, import, cold rolled coil, $ per tonne cfr main port
China, import, hot dipped galvanized coil, $ per tonne cfr main port
The last assessment would be published on Friday February 27.
The historic data series dating back to January 3, 1997, will remain available for subscribers in the Steel First pricing database.
If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com.