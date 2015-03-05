PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of two Indian price assessments

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

These are:

India, import, billet, $ per tonne cfr main port

India, import, hot dipped galvanized coil, $ per tonne cfr main port

The last assessments would be published on Friday March 27.

The historic data series dating back to May 8, 2009, will remain available for subscribers in the Steel First pricing database.

If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com.