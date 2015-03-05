PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of two Indian price assessments
Following a review of its pricing Indian pricing portfolio, Steel First proposes to discontinue two weekly assessments.
These are:
India, import, billet, $ per tonne cfr main port
India, import, hot dipped galvanized coil, $ per tonne cfr main port
The last assessments would be published on Friday March 27.
The historic data series dating back to May 8, 2009, will remain available for subscribers in the Steel First pricing database.
If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com.