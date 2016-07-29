PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of two SE Asia import assessments

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

These are:

Southeast Asia, import, cold rolled coil, $ per tonne cfr main port

Southeast Asia, import, hot dipped galvanized coil, $ per tonne cfr main port

The last assessment will be published on Monday August 29.

The historic data series dating back to March 18, 2013, will remain available for subscribers in the Steel First pricing database.

Trading in both products has either decreased or become more fragmented in Southeast Asia over the past few years. For instance, the Philippines, the largest and only relevant importer of cold rolled coil (CRC) from China in the region, has been importing more full-hard than annealed material.

Steel First has been assessing prices for annealed CRC both in its weekly China export price and its Southeast Asia import price assessments.

In the case of hot dipped galvanized coil (HDG), Southeast Asian companies have been migrating toward imports of material with lower zinc coating – most recently Z60 (60g per sq m zinc coating) – while at the same time stepping up imports of other coated products such as pre-painted galvanized steel (PPGI) and pre-painted aluminium-zinc alloy coated steel (PPGL).

Steel First has been assessing prices for Z120 HDG in its weekly China export price assessment, and had already been assessing Z80 to Z120 HDG prices in its Southeast Asia import price assessment to reflect the lower zinc coating trend.

If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact Asia editor Juan Weik at juan.weik@steelfirstasia.com.



