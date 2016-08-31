PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of two SE Asia import assessments

Following a period of market consultation, Metal Bulletin has decided to discontinue two weekly Southeast Asia import price assessments.

These are:

Southeast Asia, import, cold rolled coil, $ per tonne cfr main port

Southeast Asia, import, hot dipped galvanized coil, $ per tonne cfr main port

The last assessment was published on Monday August 29.

The historic data series dating back to March 18, 2013, will remain available for subscribers in the Metal Bulletin pricing database.

Trading in both products has either decreased or become more fragmented in Southeast Asia over the past few years. For instance, the Philippines, the largest and only relevant importer of CRC from China in the region, has been importing more full-hard than annealed products.

Metal Bulletin assesses prices for annealed CRC in its weekly China export price assessment, and had been assessing the same product in its Southeast Asia import price assessment.

In the case of HDG, Southeast Asian companies have been migrating towards imports of material with lower zinc coating – most recently Z60 (60g per sq metre zinc coating) – while at the same time stepping up imports of other coated products such as pre-painted galvanized steel (PPGI) and pre-painted aluminium-zinc alloy coated steel (PPGL).

Metal Bulletin assesses prices for Z120 HDG in its weekly China export price assessment, and had been assessing Z80-Z120 HDG prices in its Southeast Asia import price assessment to reflect the lower zinc coating trend.

If you have any comments on this matter, please contact Metal Bulletin’s Asia steel editor Juan Weik at juan.weik@metalbulletinasia.com.

