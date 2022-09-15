Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuing the PIX US Newsprint index – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

As previously proposed and following a consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX has decided to discontinue the PIX US Newsprint 27.65 lb index. Fastmarkets FOEX will publish the last index on June 28, 2022.

This decision is motivated by the shrinking US newsprint market, limited interest in the index, and plans to harmonize our US coverage.

Fastmarkets FOEX carried out a market consultation regarding this change from December 1, 2021 to January 14, 2022. Most feedback supported the discontinuation and respondents confirmed that the index is not actively used by the industry at present. One respondent opposed the discontinuation on the basis that the index tends to accurately track price trends and can be a useful independent data for the industry. However, Fastmarkets FOEX needs to focus its resources on indices that are interesting commercially for the market and will therefore proceed with the discontinuation. Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank all respondents for their feedback.

The US newsprint market will continue to be covered by Fastmarkets RISI.

For comments or queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com indicating “PIX US Newsprint” in the subject line of the email.

