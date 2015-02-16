PRICING NOTICE: Effect of Chinese New Year, holidays in Singapore on MB prices [AMENDED]
Metal Bulletin’s Asian price assessments will be affected by the region’s upcoming holidays.
February 18-24 (Wednesday-Tuesday)
All price assessments made by our Shanghai team will be rolled over from the previous pricing session.
February 19-20 (Thursday-Friday)
All price assessments made by our Singapore team will be rolled over from the previous pricing session.
All prices will be published on their respective dates.
Please note that non-Asian assessments will continue as normal during this period.