PRICING NOTICE: European coil prices correction

As a result of an administrative error, a number of European coil prices were not updated correctly on Wednesday August 28 2013.

The updated assessments are as follows:

EU domestic hot rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €450-470

EU domestic cold rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €550-560

EU domestic cold rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Southern Europe €510-540

EU domestic hot-dip galvanized coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €535-560

EU domestic hot-dip galvanized coil € per tonne ex-works Southern Europe €480-520

