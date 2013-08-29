Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: European coils price correction

Following an administrative error, a number of European coils prices were not updated correctly on Wednesday August 28 2013.

August 29, 2013 11:00 AM
The updated assessments are as follows:

EU domestic hot rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €450-470

EU domestic cold rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €550-560

EU domestic cold rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Southern Europe €510-540

EU domestic hot-dip galvanized coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €535-560

EU domestic hot-dip galvanized coil € per tonne ex-works Southern Europe €480-520

For queries, please contact Europe editor Naomi Christie at nchristie@steelfirst.com

