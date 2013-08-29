PRICING NOTICE: European coils price correction
Following an administrative error, a number of European coils prices were not updated correctly on Wednesday August 28 2013.
The updated assessments are as follows:
EU domestic hot rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €450-470
EU domestic cold rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €550-560
EU domestic cold rolled coil € per tonne ex-works Southern Europe €510-540
EU domestic hot-dip galvanized coil € per tonne ex-works Northern Europe €535-560
EU domestic hot-dip galvanized coil € per tonne ex-works Southern Europe €480-520
For queries, please contact Europe editor Naomi Christie at nchristie@steelfirst.com